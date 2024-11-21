Powell (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against the Magic and has already been ruled out for Friday's game against Sacramento, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Powell is dealing with a strained left hamstring he sustained Monday. By ruling him out for Friday's game, the team will give Powell extra rest before it embarks on a four-game road trip that begins in Philadelphia on Sunday -- the first leg of a back-to-back. While Powell is sidelined, expect Amir Coffey and Terance Mann to see more action.
