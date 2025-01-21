Brunson dropped 34 points (12-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-11 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal in 39 minutes of action during Monday's 119-110 win over the Hawks.

The star guard has been on a tear of late, averaging 34.6 points and 6.4 assists on 55.7 percent shooting from the field and 42.8 percent from deep. Although all streaks come to an end, there's nothing wrong with riding the hot hand while it lasts, which Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is certainly liable to do. Brunson will look to keep pouring it on in his matchup against the Nets on Wednesday.