Towns (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

The Knicks will miss who has been their best player over the last four weeks, as Towns has been dominant down low on both ends of the court during a torrid stretch that has seen him record 12 straight double-doubles between Nov. 12 and Dec. 5. His absence will open the door for more minutes to players such as Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims. Towns' next chance to play will come against the Raptors on Monday.