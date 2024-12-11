Black registered 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 loss to the Bucks.

Black logged a season-high 32 minutes, turning in one of his better performances of the season. With both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner sidelined due to oblique injuries, Black has an opportunity to step into a larger role, at least for another week or two. While he has increased his production across multiple categories this season, consistency remains an issue.