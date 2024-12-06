Jones (shoulder) notched 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block across 32 minutes during Thursday's 126-124 victory over the Suns.

Despite missing the previous 18 games with a sprained right shoulder, Jones faced few limitations in his return to action Thursday, as he stepped back into the starting five and cleared the 30-minute mark. As usual, Jones made his biggest impact on the defensive side, notching a game-high steal total and concluding his night by clamping down Devin Booker in the final seconds of regulation. Jones' efforts helped the Pelicans snap a nine-game losing streak, and he should hold down a consistent 30-plus minute role moving forward in a New Orleans frontcourt that will be without Zion Williamson (hamstring) for the foreseeable future.