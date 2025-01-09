Green closed with nine points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 119-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.

While Green didn't have the most noteworthy performance in Wednesday's blowout loss for the Pelicans, the 29 minutes were his highest since a Nov. 19 loss to Dallas. The versatile 31-year-old's minutes have fluctuated throughout the season, and he's averaging just 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 0.9 threes in 15.5 minutes across his last eight contests. Since Trey Murphy (ankle), Herbert Jones (shoulder) and Brandon Boston (leg) are all dealing with injuries ahead of Friday's game against the 76ers, Green could be called upon for additional playing time in that one.