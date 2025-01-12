Poeltl notched eight points (4-10 FG, 0-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 123-114 loss to the Pistons.

Poeltl didn't have a good shooting performance, particularly for his standards, but the big man made his presence in other areas, mainly as a defender with his double-digit boards and three steals. The big man is on a streak of eight games with double-digit points or rebounds, and that consistency suggests he'll continue to perform on both ends of the court every time he steps on the hardwood.