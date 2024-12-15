Battle won't play in Sunday in the G League Raptors 905's game against the Maine Celtics due to a left ankle sprain, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Battle has played double-digit minutes at the NBA level in eight of Toronto's last 10 games, but the two-way player may have hurt his ankle at some point during Thursday's 114-104 loss to the Heat. The Raptors haven't provided word on the severity of the ankle sprain, but Battle will also remain out for the NBA club's next game against the Bulls on Monday.