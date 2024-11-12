Conley (hamstring) is expected to practice this week after missing Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard reports.

The wide receiver sustained the injury in the 49ers' Week 8 win over the Cowboys and, even with the team's bye in Week 9, was not able to return to practice leading up to the Tampa Bay matchup. Conley's return adds depth to a receiver room that is already missing Brandon Aiyuk due to season-ending ACL and MCL tears. Conley has one catch for four yards and no touchdowns on 154 offensive snaps this season.