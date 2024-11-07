Bosa (hip) was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday's injury report.

Bosa was playing through an elbow injury prior to the 49ers' Week 9 bye, but it appears he is now dealing with a hip issue that limited his participation in Wednesday's practice. He'll have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Bosa has logged 28 tackles (19 solo), including 4.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across eight regular-season games.