The Bengals elevated Pryor from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Pryor had been elevated twice earlier this season, though he got into only one game, recording one catch for nine yards and netting 43 yards in kick-return yardage Week 9 against the Raiders. On Saturday against Pittsburgh, Pryor could take on the depth-receiver and kick-returner role typically held by Jermaine Burton (coach's decision), who has been ruled out for the contest. The Bengals must win Saturday in order to have any chance of making the playoffs.