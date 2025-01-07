Cincinnati signed Pryor to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Pryor was signed to the Bengals' practice squad Aug. 29 after being unable to make the team's 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He was elevated to the active roster for three games (playing in two) and finished with one catch for nine yards, which came in Week 9 against the Raiders. Pryor will participate in OTAs and minicamp with the Bengals when the new league year begins March 12, and the 26-year-old wide receiver will spend the offseason working on earning a spot on the Bengals' roster for the 2025 season.