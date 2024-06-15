Higgins signed his franchise tag with the Bengals on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As a result, the star wideout will report for Cincinnati's training camp poised to make $21.8 million on the one-year tag. Schefter's report also indicates it's unlikely Higgins and the team will come to terms on a long-term deal, making this possibly the 25-year-old's last campaign with the team as the Bengals push for another Super Bowl appearance. The fourth-year wideout struggled with injuries throughout last season and never really got into a rhythm within the offense, especially after quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending wrist injury in Week 12. With everyone expected to be fully healthy entering the 2024 season, Higgins and the passing unit should be in a position to be electric once again.