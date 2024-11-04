Hamlin recorded 10 total tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Dolphins.

Hamlin was one of three Bills to finish with double-digit stops in Sunday's win, tying Taylor Rapp as the team's second-leading tackler. The fourth-year pro has now accumulated 57 total tackles and five passes defended, including two interceptions, through Buffalo's first nine games. Expect the Bills' top safety duo of Hamlin and Rapp to continue causing problems for opposing offenses as the season progresses.