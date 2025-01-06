Head coach Sean McDermott confirmed Monday that Hamlin will return to his starting safety spot in Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Broncos, Chris Brown of the Bills Radio Network reports.

Hamlin returned from a ribs injury in the Bills' Week 18 loss to the Patriots, playing 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps and recording six total tackles. There were questions about whether the 26-year-old would be ready for the playoffs after missing three games leading up to Week 18, but McDermott's comments Monday clarified that Hamlin is ready. Expect Hamlin to start alongside Taylor Rapp as part of Buffalo's top safety duo Sunday.