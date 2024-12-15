Njoku (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Njoku, who sustained a hamstring injury during Week 14 action, didn't practice Wednesday through Friday this past week before being listed as questionable for the contest. After testing things out during warmups, the tight end will sit this one out and target a potential return to action next Sunday against the Bengals. In his absence, Jordan Akins and Blake Whiteheart will handle Cleveland's tight-end duties versus Kansas City, with Akins profiling as a potential Week 15 lineup option for those in deep formats in need of a fill-in for Njoku.