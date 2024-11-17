Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Jones will be out for the rest of the regular season after fracturing his left ankle during Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Saints, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was carted off the field and had his left leg in an air cast in the second quarter of Sunday's game. Further tests confirmed that Jones fractured his left ankle, and the 2023 fourth-round pick will undergo surgery, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. With Jones done for the year, Jedrick Wills would figure to start at left tackle if he's able to overcome a knee injury, otherwise Germain Ifedi -- who came in for Jones on Sunday -- would hold that spot.