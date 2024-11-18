Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Jones will miss the remainder of the season due to a fractured fibula, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

It was already known after Sunday's game at New Orleans that Jones would miss the rest of the year, but the precise nature of his injury was disclosed a bit later. With his departure, Germain Ifedi is set to become Cleveland's primary backup at tackle, a role that's especially important now given that regular starting left tackle Jedrick Wills is dealing with a knee issue.