Callaway was elevated to the Buccaneers' active roster from the practice squad Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Callaway signed with Tampa Bay's practice squad in mid-October, and he's now in line to make his 2024 debut in Monday night's matchup against the Chiefs. The Tennessee product appeared in just three games with the Saints in 2023, recording no stats across 27 offensive snaps. Expect Callaway to serve as a depth piece in a depleted Buccaneers wide-receiver room in Week 9.