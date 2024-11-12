Callaway reverted to the Buccaneers' practice squad Monday.
This was Callaway's second game this season with both Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle) out of the lineup while Jalen McMillan (hamstring) was active but didn't play any snaps. Still, Callaway played just two offensive snaps and didn't draw a target.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Marquez Callaway: Elevated again for Week 10•
-
Marquez Callaway: Back to practice squad•
-
Buccaneers' Marquez Callaway: Joins Bucs' active roster•
-
Marquez Callaway: Gets chance in Tampa Bay•
-
Marquez Callaway: Let go by New Orleans•
-
Saints' Marquez Callaway: Reconnects with New Orleans•