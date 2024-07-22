Spiller is slated to compete with rookie sixth-round pick Kimani Vidal for the No. 3 running back job behind Gus Edwards (undisclosed) and J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) during training camp, Alexander Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

Spiller, a 2022 fourth-round pick, is averaging just 2.5 yards per carry across 55 rush attempts across two seasons in the NFL, so he'll likely need to take a big step forward this offseason in order to earn a notable backfield role. Neither of Edwards or Dobbins are a lock to stay healthy and play a full 17-game slate this season, though the former did accomplish that in 2023 with Baltimore, making the Chargers' third running back spot a position that could eventually hold fantasy value. Plus, new offensive coordinator Greg Roman figures to install a run-heavy scheme, and potentially one that could suit Spiller's elusiveness. However, Vidal boasts similar bulk and notably superior speed to Spiller.