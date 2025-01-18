The Commanders activated Yankoff (hamstring) off injured reserve and removed him from their injury report Saturday.
Yankoff was designated to return to practice Jan. 8 but didn't play in last weekend's wild-card win over Tampa Bay. He logged a second straight week of full practices this week, and by being activated, he's now eligible to suit up Saturday night against the Lions. A roster spot opened up for Yankoff after linebacker Jordan Magee was placed on injured reserve Saturday due to a hamstring injury.
