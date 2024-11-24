The Cowboys activated Kneeland (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, and he is expected to play against the Commanders on Sunday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Kneeland suffered a partially torn meniscus in his knee during the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Steelers, which required him to undergo surgery and be placed on injured reserve. His 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, and after logging limited practices all week, he was activated off IR on Saturday. Kneeland could see limited snaps on defense Sunday while working his way back up to game speed following a five-game absence.