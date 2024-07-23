Beckham (undisclosed) is set to be placed on the Dolphins' active/PUP list, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, Beckham is reportedly "working through minor things and this is part of the plan for easing (the wideout) back into football." Once Beckham is able to return to practice, he'll look to solidify his standing as the Dolphins' No. 3 WR behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. In that role, Beckham may not have a path to steady volume, but if either Hill or Waddle are forced to miss time down the road, the 31-year-old's profile in Miami's passing attack could expand.