The Dolphins and Beckham have mutually agreed to part ways, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Per Pelissero, Beckham, who recorded just nine catches (on 18 targets) for 55 yards in nine games with Miami this season, is hoping for more opportunities elsewhere and is thus slated to be waived by the Dolphins. If Beckham -- who missed both practices this week for what was listed as personal reasons -- clears waivers -- he would be free to sign with any team seeking experienced wideout depth for the NFL stretch run.
