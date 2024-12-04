During the regular season, I update my Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings once per week. You can always find links to the updated rankings on the Dynasty Landing Page. I also host Fantasy Football Today Dynasty once per week. You can watch it on YouTube at 11:30 every Tuesday or listen to it wherever you listen to podcasts. Finally, those rankings help populate my Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Charts over at SportsLine. There is a trade chart for both one-QB and Superflex PPR leagues that gets updated once per week with the rankings.

What I don't get to do enough during the regular season is write about Dynasty Fantasy Football. With the playoffs approaching, I wanted to do just that and give you a fresh look at my updated rankings by position. At the quarterback position, the most interesting thing this season has been the rise of Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels. Nix was my QB26 back in August, and he ranks at QB15 below. Daniels was my QB11 before the season and he now checks in at QB3. They're both starting QBs rest of season and as rookies they may just be starters for the next 10 years.

A couple of second-year QBs have fallen since August, but they're starting to rebound and could catch Nix, if not Daniels. They are Bryce Young and Will Levis. Both were left for dead by the Fantasy community at midseason, and it made sense. The Panthers benched Young for Andy Dalton, and the offense was better for it. Levis was injured and gave way to Mason Rudolph, an again the offense seemed to improve. But both quarterbacks benefitted from the time off.

Dan Schneier and I talked about Levis and Young on the most recent episode of FFT Dynasty:

Young has steadily improved since his Week 8 return, culminating in his two highest passing yardage totals of the season the past two weeks against the Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He lost those two games, but leading the Panthers to victories over the Saints and Giants the two weeks prior may have been just enough to drive the Panthers out of position to draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. For now, I'm expecting Young to get at least one more year as a starter and I would expect a second year in Dave Canales' system will be beneficial. If they add a true number-one wide receiver in the offseason, Young could take a big leap next year.

While I'm still viewing Young as a fantasy quarterback of the future, Levis may be an option to acquire and start down the stretch this season. Levis is averaging 20.2 FPPG in his last four starts and has multiple touchdown passes in three of those games. Maybe more importantly, he faces Jacksonville (twice), Cincinnati, and Indianapolis over the next four weeks. The Jaguars have given up the most Fantasy points to opposing QBs this year and the Bengals have given up the third most.

In a Superflex league I would happily acquire Young or Levis for a pair of Round 2 rookies picks. And if I was a true contender, I would consider giving up my 2025 1st for Levis with his schedule.

Here are my updated Dynasty Quarterback Rankings: