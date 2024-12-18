Atlanta announced Tuesday that Michael Penix will be the team's starting quarterback moving forward, displacing Cousins in the role.

Cousins struggled over the Falcons' past five games, posting a 1:9 TD:INT while the team went 1-4. Though the squad snapped a four-game losing streak Monday against the Raiders, Cousins didn't do well, completing 11 of 17 passes for 112 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Head coach Raheem Morris was non-committal about the veteran quarterback continuing to start under center for the squad earlier Tuesday, and the Falcons later made the announcement that Penix will be taking over as the team's starting signal-caller. Per Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site, Morris said in a prepared statement, "This was a football decision and we are fully focused on preparing the team for Sunday's game against the New York Giants." It's unclear what Cousins' future in Atlanta will be after signing a four-year, $180 million contract in the offseason.