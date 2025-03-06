Cousins may wait until after the NFL Draft to request a trade and/or waive his no-trade clause, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The idea would be to see which teams use an early pick on a quarterback before finding a new home for 2025. Cousins, of course, signed a four-year contract with the Falcons last offseason, only to see them take Michael Penix with the eighth overall pick. Cousins mostly struggled in his first year back from an Achilles' tear, and Penix eventually took over the starting job for the final three weeks. It may help Cousins to be another year removed from his injury, but he'll also be in his age-37 season, likely nearing the end of the line. It's unclear if he'd generate serious trade interest as a potential starter.