The 2022 Fantasy season has been strange to say the least. And heading into Week 6, we have some strong recommendations as start and sit options that we never expected when the season began.

Geno Smith, Jeff Wilson, Eno Benjamin, Alec Pierce, Jakobi Meyers and Taysom Hill are starting options this week -- and good ones at that. And you should plan to sit guys like Russell Wilson, Najee Harris, Ezekiel Elliot, Diontae Johnson and Jaylen Waddle due to bad matchups or just overall disappointing play.

This could also be a good week for guys like Cam Akers, D.J. Moore and George Kittle since they have struggled so far this season. But they might break out in Week 6 based on some positive matchups.

It's a fun week with a lot of moving parts due to four teams on a bye (Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas and Tennessee), and your Fantasy lineups could look a little wacky. With that in mind, let's get to the starts you need and the players you should be avoiding in Week 6.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 22.1 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1305 RUYDS 77 TD 10 INT 2 FPTS/G 23.2

It's hard to find a better story in the NFL this season than Geno Smith. And he's become a quality Fantasy quarterback heading into Week 6 against Arizona. But first let's see how he got here.

In 2013, he was drafted in the second round out of West Virginia by the Jets to be their franchise quarterback, but that didn't work out. He bounced around the league as a backup with the Giants and Chargers before going to the Seahawks to sit behind Russell Wilson in 2019.

For three seasons, Smith barely saw the field and only had significant playing time in 2021 when he started three games after Wilson broke his finger. But Smith's patience paid off. When Wilson was traded to Denver this offseason, the Seahawks allowed Smith to compete with Drew Lock for the starting job, and Smith proved to be the better quarterback.

He has rewarded Seattle and coach Pete Carroll with a solid start to the season, and the Seahawks are a surprising 2-3 through five games. Smith has helped Fantasy managers as well for anyone who trusted him with four games of at least 20 Fantasy points, including three in a row with at least 23 points.

He's doing the right thing by leaning on DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (they are two of only 19 receivers with at least 40 targets), and he's not making mistakes with just two interceptions on the season. He's also starting to run more with 62 rushing yards and a touchdown in his past two outings against Detroit and New Orleans.

This week, Smith should have another big game against the Cardinals, who have allowed three quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points this year. Smith should be considered a must-start Fantasy quarterback in this matchup, and his feel-good story will continue with another standout performance in Week 6.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ GB -7 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 25.2 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1157 RUYDS 9 TD 8 INT 3 FPTS/G 17 It's strange to look at Rodgers' game log and see no outings with more than 20 Fantasy points. He's yet to have a three-touchdown game or pass for 300 yards. That might just be who he is this season with a revamped receiving corps, but I'm still hopeful he'll have some standout performances. And it could happen this week against the Jets at home. The Jets have struggled with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow this season as those quarterbacks combined for six touchdowns and one interception, and each one scored at least 25 Fantasy points. Meanwhile, the Jets have limited Jacoby Brissett, Mitch Trubisky/Kenny Pickett and Teddy Bridgewater/Skylar Thompson to a combined 32 Fantasy points. This could be Rodgers' best game of the season. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1327 RUYDS 23 TD 8 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.1 Cousins has yet to have a good game on the road this season with 14 Fantasy points or less against Philadelphia and New Orleans, but part of that is the opponents. Last year, Cousins scored at least 21 Fantasy points in six of eight road games, and he should be in that range again this week. The Dolphins have allowed at least 23 Fantasy points against Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, and Cousins once again has top-10 potential in this matchup. Carson Wentz QB WAS Washington • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -1 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1390 RUYDS 77 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 22.6 Let's hope the pattern continues where Wentz is fantastic in good matchups and struggles against tough competition. He has at least 25 Fantasy points in games against Jacksonville, Detroit and Tennessee, but he scored eight points in each game against Philadelphia and Dallas. Pass rush has been the key, and the Bears are No. 23 in the NFL in pressure rate. Chicago has also allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, including two in a row with Daniel Jones and Kirk Cousins. This should be a good week to trust Wentz as a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR LAR -10.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 19.7 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1323 RUYDS 10 TD 5 INT 7 FPTS/G 12.7 This should be a rebound opportunity for Stafford with a home game against the Panthers. While Carolina's defense might be inspired to play for interim head coach Steve Wilks and interim coordinator Al Holcomb, the Panthers have allowed at least 22 Fantasy points at home in the past two games against Kyler Murray and Jimmy Garoppolo. Stafford only has one game this season with more than 12 Fantasy points, which was Week 2 against Atlanta, but this is a matchup where you can trust him again.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL SF -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 857 RUYDS 7 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 16.7 Garoppolo has the chance for his second game in a row with 20-plus Fantasy points in his Week 6 matchup with the Falcons. Four of five quarterbacks this year against Atlanta have scored at least 22 Fantasy points, with the lone exception being Jacoby Brissett in Week 4. Garoppolo just scored 22 Fantasy points at Carolina in Week 5, and he should be in a similar range this week to make him a streaming option in all formats. Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS CHI -1 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 15.5 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 679 RUYDS 194 TD 4 INT 4 FPTS/G 12.1 Fields just had his best game of the season in Week 5 at Minnesota with 18 Fantasy points, and hopefully he can build on that performance this week. He's now attempted at least 21 passes in consecutive games, which is good, and he's run for at least 47 yards in three games in a row. It was his first game with more than 200 passing yards and just the second outing where he threw a touchdown pass, and we're hopeful more will come in that area of his game. The Commanders have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, so hopefully Fields crosses that threshold for the first time this season Thursday night. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 848 RUYDS 230 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 16.5 Three quarterbacks in a row have run for a touchdown against the Ravens, which could matter here for Jones. Even with his injured ankle last week at Green Bay in London, he still ran for 37 yards and is now averaging 61.3 rushing yards per game over his past three outings, with two rushing touchdowns. He only has one game with 20 Fantasy points this year, so he likely doesn't have a big ceiling in this matchup. But the Ravens are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this season at 25.2 points per game, which gives Jones the chance to be a streamer in deeper leagues.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1254 RUYDS 73 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.5 Wilson is dealing with a shoulder injury, which could explain his poor play, or he could just continue to struggle Monday night at the Chargers. Either way, he has to prove himself first before Fantasy managers can trust him again. He has one game this season with more than 19 Fantasy points, and he just scored eight Fantasy points in Week 5 against the Colts with 274 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. "Let's Ride" has become "Let's Sit" for Wilson and his Fantasy outlook for now. The Chargers also have allowed just two quarterbacks to score more than 17 Fantasy points against them this season. Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 14.8 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 926 RUYDS 156 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.7 Mariota matched his season high in Fantasy points with 19 in Week 5 at Tampa Bay, and he got back to using his legs with 61 yards on the ground. This is the second time this year he's rushed for at least 61 yards, and running the ball more would only enhance his Fantasy value. For this week, we don't know the status of tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring), and rookie receiver Drake London (knee) is also banged up. Without those two receivers, Mariota isn't worth starting in Superflex or two-quarterback leagues. Even with them, Mariota should still struggle against the 49ers, who have allowed a combined 48 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year. Matt Ryan QB IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC IND -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 15.9 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 1376 RUYDS 13 TD 5 INT 7 FPTS/G 13.3 Ryan scored one Fantasy point in Week 2 at Jacksonville, but he played that game without Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce due to injuries. Ryan should fare better this week, but I'm still only starting him in deep Superflex or two-quarterback leagues. The Jaguars are still No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and the past four quarterbacks against Jacksonville -- Ryan, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts and Davis Mills -- have combined for just 34 Fantasy points with two touchdowns and five interceptions over that span.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1232 RUYDS 58 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.8 Two weeks ago, Lawrence scored 30 Fantasy points at the Chargers and looked like he was becoming a must-start Fantasy quarterback. Then came the past two weeks against the Eagles and Texans, and Lawrence combined for 17 Fantasy points. He scored 22 Fantasy points against the Colts in Week 2, and hopefully he can get back to that level again this week. But he's not a slam dunk starter in all one-quarterback leagues, and he could have minimal production for the third week in a row. Lawrence is the lone quarterback with more than 19 Fantasy points against the Colts this year, and Indianapolis just held Russell Wilson to eight Fantasy points last week. Lawrence is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 16.7 RB RNK 7th YTD Stats RUYDS 372 REC 13 REYDS 71 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.7 Damien Harris (hamstring) is out this week and could miss several games, so now we get to see if Stevenson was worth the hype he got this offseason as a breakout candidate. He looked the part in tandem with Harris the past three games, averaging 16.7 PPR points over that span, and he was amazing against the Lions with a full workload of 25 carries for 161 yards, along with two catches for 14 yards on two targets. The Browns have allowed six total touchdowns to running backs in their past three games, and for the season, five running backs have scored at least 13 PPR points against this Cleveland defense. Stevenson has top-five upside this week. Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL SF -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 375 REC 8 REYDS 70 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.5 Wilson has been fantastic stepping in for Elijah Mitchell (knee) this season, and he should have the chance for another quality outing this week at Atlanta. In four starts for Mitchell, Wilson has three with at least 100 total yards, and he has scored a touchdown in each of his past two outings against the Rams and Panthers. He has scored at least 11 PPR points in each of the past four games, and the Falcons have been shredded the past two games by Nick Chubb and Leonard Fournette, with each scoring at least 19 PPR points. Wilson has top-10 upside this week. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS CHI -1 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 179 REC 9 REYDS 100 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 Montgomery returned from his one-game absence due to an ankle injury in Week 5 at Minnesota and had a productive Fantasy performance with 18 PPR points. He only had 12 carries for 20 yards, but he scored a touchdown. And he contributed in the passing game with four catches for 62 yards on four targets. More importantly, he played 72 percent of the snaps compared to just 28 percent for Khalil Herbert. Washington has allowed four running backs to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Montgomery should be trusted again as a No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues. Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 14.3 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 146 REC 6 REYDS 14 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 Rashaad Penny (ankle) is out for the season, and now Walker will take over as the primary running back for Seattle. He should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues with this matchup. The Cardinals have allowed four running backs to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Walker should be looking at a hefty workload for the Seahawks. He ripped off a 69-yard touchdown run in Week 5 at New Orleans after Penny got hurt, and his big-play ability should come into play here against Arizona at home. Fantasy managers who added Walker this week or have kept him on the bench should fire him up now with his increased role. Eno Benjamin RB ARI Arizona • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA ARI -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 136 REC 12 REYDS 97 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 This post will change if James Conner (ribs) is able to play in Week 6, but all signs point toward Conner being out as of Wednesday. And the Cardinals already ruled out Darrel Williams (knee), so Benjamin could be looking at a big workload in a plus matchup. The Seahawks have allowed every running back this season to gain at least 100 total yards, and Javonte Williams in Week 1, Cordarrelle Patterson in Week 3, Jamaal Williams in Week 4 and Alvin Kamara last week all scored at least 21 PPR points against this defense. Benjamin has top-15 upside if he starts for the Cardinals in Week 6.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 193 REC 11 REYDS 98 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 Gordon had a solid game in Week 5 against the Colts in the first outing without Javonte Williams (knee), gaining 103 total yards. He had 15 carries for 54 yards, along with three catches for 49 yards on three targets. He should continue to dominate the workload this week ahead of Mike Boone, and we'll see what happens with Latavius Murray, who was inactive against the Colts. This is a revenge game for Gordon, who started his career with the Chargers, and it's also a great matchup. The Chargers allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, as six guys have scored at least 14 PPR points against this defense. Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 260 REC 7 REYDS 65 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.1 Mostert has established himself as the lead running back in Miami, and Chase Edmonds might have fallen to third on the depth chart behind Myles Gaskin. Mostert has at least 17 total touches in his past two games against the Bengals and Jets, and he took off against New York with 18 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 9 yards on three targets. With Skylar Thompson expected to start for Miami at quarterback, look for the Dolphins to lean on Mostert again this week. And the Vikings have allowed four running backs to score at least 13 PPR points this year. Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -1 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 6.8 RB RNK 37th YTD Stats RUYDS 22 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.2 It was awesome to see Robinson back on the field in Week 5 against Tennessee after he was shot in August in an attempted robbery. He led the Commanders in carries with nine, but he only managed 22 yards and no catches. This week, things should improve for Robinson now that he has a game under his belt. And the matchup is fantastic since Chicago's run defense has been abysmal all year. Four running backs in a row have scored at least 18 PPR points against the Bears, with five total touchdowns scored over that span. Robinson could be a top-20 running back in all leagues this week. As for Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic, they should probably be avoided in most leagues, with McKissic having some appeal in deep PPR formats. Deon Jackson RB IND Indianapolis • #35

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC IND -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 8.3 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 59 REC 4 REYDS 29 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.6 As of Wednesday, Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was still sidelined at practice, and Nyheim Hines (concussion) was in a non-contact jersey. If both are out then Jackson could be a flex option in all leagues. In Week 5 at Denver after Hines got hurt, Jackson had 13 carries for 62 yards, along with four catches for 29 yards on four targets. The Jaguars have fallen apart against the run the past two games against Philadelphia and Houston, and Jacksonville is No. 3 in receptions allowed to running backs with 34. Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR LAR -10.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 151 REC 2 REYDS 18 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.6 This should be a good rebound spot for Akers against the Panthers at home. Carolina has allowed six touchdowns to running backs on the season and four guys have scored at least 15 PPR points. Akers has been terrible this year, but he does have at least 12 carries in three of the past four games. If the Rams are playing with a lead -- they are 10.5-point favorites -- we could see Akers have a breakout performance in Week 6. I have no problem using Akers as a flex in all formats.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -8 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 222 REC 13 REYDS 64 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.3 Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that backup running back Jaylen Warren will continue to get more work in tandem with Harris, and that's a terrible situation for Harris' Fantasy value. Part of his appeal was his expected domination of touches in Pittsburgh's backfield, but Warren played 51 percent of the snaps in Week 5 against Buffalo. Harris has just two touchdowns on the season, and he combined for 13 PPR points the past two games against the Jets and Bills. And now he has to face the Buccaneers in Week 6, and Tampa Bay has allowed just one running back to score more than 10 PPR points all year, which was Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Week 4. Harris is a flex option at best this week. Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -6 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 305 REC 5 REYDS 27 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 Elliott continues to get a lot of work, but he's failing to do much with it. He has consecutive games of at least 21 total touches, but he scored just 17 combined PPR points over that span against Washington and the Rams. He has one touchdown on the season, and he only has five catches on seven targets. Tony Pollard has been the better Fantasy option in the Dallas backfield, but both are risky plays this week against the Eagles. In Philadelphia's past four games, no running back has more than 55 rushing yards or 63 total yards, and only two running backs have scored touchdowns. If Elliott fails to score again this week then you could be looking at minimal production once again. James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 286 REC 8 REYDS 45 TD 4 FPTS/G 13 Robinson was a huge letdown last week against the Texans when he was the Start of the Week. He only had 10 carries for 27 yards and two catches for 12 yards on two targets, and he's now combined for just seven PPR points in the past two games against Houston and Philadelphia. We could be seeing the Jaguars trying to get Travis Etienne more work, and Etienne has played more snaps than Robinson the past two games. Now, go back to Week 2 when the Jaguars played the Colts, and Robinson had 23 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 14 yards on two targets. But Robinson scored on a 37-yard touchdown run in that game, so you see that his stat line would have been miserable without that play. I would use Robinson and Etienne as flex plays this week, with Etienne the better option in PPR. He just had his best game of the season against the Texans with 10 carries for 71 yards, along with three catches for 43 yards on five targets. Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 7.1 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 184 REC 2 REYDS 25 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.7 This is not the week to use Allgeier against the 49ers. While San Francisco has allowed a rushing touchdown in two of the past three games against the Broncos and Panthers, no running back has more than 58 yards on the ground against this defense. The 49ers have allowed 31 receptions to running backs on the season, but Allgeier has just two catches on two targets in four games. Atlanta will continue to use a committee backfield in this matchup, and even though Allgeier is ahead of Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams, none of them should have success against the 49ers in Week 6.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 346 REC 4 REYDS 16 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.4 Edwards-Helaire has been fantastic so far this season, and he only has one game with fewer than 14 PPR points, which was last week against the Raiders when he scored just six points. He had nine carries for 15 yards, along with three catches for 20 yards on four targets, and he played fewer snaps than Jerick McKinnon in that game. The Chiefs were trailing in that game, and McKinnon is more valuable in that scenario. For Week 6, the Chiefs are actually underdogs at home against Buffalo (minus-3), so Kansas City could be chasing points again. If Edwards-Helaire fails to score then his Fantasy production could be minimal, and he had seven carries for 60 yards, along with one catch for 9 yards on two targets when these teams met in the playoffs last year.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 39 REYDS 338 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.6 Kirk has struggled the past two games against the Eagles and Texans, but I'm going to stick with him for this week in the rematch with the Colts. He's combined for just 10 PPR points in the past two weeks, and he had a season-low three targets for one catch and 11 yards against Houston. Against Indianapolis in Week 2, Kirk had six catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. There have been six receivers with at least six targets against the Colts this year, and four of them have scored at least 12 PPR points. Kirk should remain a solid No. 2 PPR receiver this week. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT TB -8 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 19 REYDS 155 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.6 Godwin posted modest stat lines in the past two games after being out for two outings with a hamstring injury. He had 12 PPR points in each contest against Kansas City and Atlanta, and he's due for a big game, which could happen this week against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has already allowed nine receivers to score at least 13 PPR points this year, with seven of them scoring 18 or more PPR points. This should be a smash week for Godwin and Mike Evans against this secondary. DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL PHI -6 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 38 REYDS 353 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.9 Is Smith now the No. 1 receiver in Philadelphia? I don't think so based on A.J. Brown's talent, but Smith has been outproducing him of late, scoring at least 15 PPR points in three of his past four games. By comparison, Brown has one game with more than 14 PPR points over that span. Now, both are worth starting in the majority of leagues as high-end No. 2 receivers against Dallas, and we hope Smith will continue to get peppered with targets from Jalen Hurts. Smith has three games with at least seven targets, and those are his three outings with 15-plus PPR points. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 27 REYDS 261 TD 1 FPTS/G 17.6 It was great to see Meyers back in action in Week 5 against Detroit following a two-game absence due to a knee injury, and he looked solid against the Lions, finishing with seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He now has consecutive games with at least eight targets, seven catches and 95 yards, and he scored at least 18 PPR points in each outing against Pittsburgh and Detroit. It's worth trusting Meyers again this week as a borderline No. 2 receiver in PPR, and he should continue to be the best weapon in the Patriots passing game heading into Week 6. Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC IND -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 22 REYDS 222 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.3 Pierce has improved his production in each of the past three games, and he heads into Week 6 against the Jaguars with consecutive outings of at least 12 PPR points. He has 15 targets over that span for 12 catches and 161 yards. He missed the first meeting with the Jaguars in Week 2 due to a concussion, but Jacksonville has allowed five touchdowns to receivers this year and six guys to score at least 13 PPR points. Pierce is a solid starting Fantasy option in three-receiver leagues this week.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Devin Duvernay WR BAL Baltimore • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG BAL -5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 20 REYDS 226 TD 3 FPTS/G 12 Rashod Bateman (foot) missed practice Wednesday, and that could be a sign he's out again in Week 6. He missed Week 5 against the Bengals, and Duvernay had five catches for 54 yards on seven targets, along with three carries for 24 yards. It's clear the Ravens were trying to get the ball in Duvernay's hands, and that could continue against the Giants if Bateman remains out. The Giants have allowed six receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Duvernay should be considered a high-end No. 3 PPR receiver in this matchup if Bateman sits. Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ GB -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 29 REYDS 213 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.9 I'll go back to Doubs this week as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues despite his down game in Week 5 against the Giants in London. He only had five targets and finished with three catches for 29 yards. In two games prior to that, he had eight targets in each outing against Tampa Bay and New England, and Doubs scored at least 13 PPR points in each contest. The Jets have allowed eight receivers to score at least 13 PPR points this season, and Doubs and Allen Lazard are worth trusting in this matchup at home. Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA ARI -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 13 REYDS 79 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 For the first three weeks of the season we watched Greg Dortch post quality production for the Cardinals while Moore was sidelined with a hamstring injury. Finally, in Week 5 against Philadelphia, it was Moore's turn, and he turned eight targets into seven catches for 68 yards, along with two carries for minus-7 yards. Arizona is trying to put the ball in Moore's hands, which is great, and that should continue in Week 6 at Seattle with James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) banged up. Moore should be considered a high-end No. 3 PPR receiver this week, and Seattle has allowed five receivers to score at least 14 PPR points this season. D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -10.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 37 REYDS 197 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 This might not be the ideal setup for Moore to get on track this week, but there are some positives that could help him. Interim coach Steve Wilks will hopefully make it a focal point to get Moore more chances, and in the one game where he had double digits in targets this season (Week 4 against Arizona) he scored 12 PPR points. P.J. Walker might be better for Moore than Baker Mayfield (ankle), and let's face it, can anything be worse? And the Rams are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, with six scoring at least 17 PPR points this year. Moore is only a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in most leagues, but I wouldn't be shocked if this is his breakout performance. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO CIN -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 47th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 23 REYDS 234 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.7 There could be a squeaky wheel game coming for Boyd this week, which would be boosted if Tee Higgins (ankle) can't play. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, but Zac Taylor indicated that Boyd will get more chances, no matter what happens with Higgins in Week 6 at New Orleans. "That's something we need to do," Taylor said of getting Boyd more involved, via The Athletic. "The production hasn't been there because we haven't given him the opportunities to have the production. Certainly he's got to be a big part of what we do because he's a premier player and one of the best slots in the league." Boyd can be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues if Higgins is out, and Boyd is still worth using as a sleeper in deeper formats if Higgins plays.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline JuJu Smith-Schuster WR KC Kansas City • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 35 REYDS 257 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.1 Smith-Schuster played through a hamstring injury in Week 5 against Las Vegas, so that could be the reason for his poor production, but he managed just three catches for 33 yards on eight targets. He's yet to score a touchdown this year, and he only has one outing with more than nine PPR points since Week 1. Despite getting eight targets in each of the past three games from Patrick Mahomes, Smith-Schuster is averaging just 9.1 PPR points over that span. It's tough to trust him as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver even in a potential shootout with the Bills. Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 43 REYDS 282 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.6 In two games with Zach Wilson, Garrett Wilson has struggled with his Fantasy production, scoring 11 PPR points over that span. He only has 10 targets in those two games against the Steelers and Dolphins for five catches, 68 yards and no touchdowns. It's not all because of Zach Wilson since the Jets have done a nice job running the ball, but Garrett Wilson's lack of volume makes it tough to trust him as a starter in the majority of leagues. And it's not an easy matchup this week against the Packers, who have allowed just three receivers to score more than 13 PPR points this year. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 29 REYDS 236 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.9 We'll see if Russell Wilson gets better with his injured shoulder in Week 6 at the Chargers, but Jeudy has been too risky to trust as a must-start option in the majority of leagues. He only has one game with more than eight PPR points since Week 1, and he's yet to top four catches in any outing this season. He also has one game with more than 53 receiving yards. I'm still fine with Courtland Sutton as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in most leagues, but Jeudy is a back-end No. 3 receiver heading into Week 6. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -8 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 50 REYDS 267 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.6 Johnson is fine as a No. 3 receiver in PPR, but he's not a must-start option heading into Week 6 against Tampa Bay. Despite getting 13 targets at Buffalo in Week 5, Johnson had five catches for 60 yards and scored 11 PPR points. He's now combined for 15 PPR points in two outings with Kenny Pickett, and George Pickens might be the top Fantasy receiver for the Steelers as of now. Things will improve for Johnson as Pickett gets more comfortable under center, so there's a good buy-low opportunity for him. But in Week 6 against Tampa Bay, you might consider other options. The Buccaneers have only allowed three receivers to score at least 14 PPR points this season.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 38 REYDS 404 TD 3 FPTS/G 16.8 Skylar Thompson is expected to start for the Dolphins in Week 6 against Minnesota with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) out, along with Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) still banged up. That was bad news for Waddle in Week 5 at the Jets with Thompson playing the majority of the game, as Waddle had three catches for 23 yards on three targets. In his past two games with Tagovailoa hurt, Waddle has combined for 10 PPR points against the Bengals and Jets, and he could have another subpar outing this week because of Thompson. You should lower expectations for Waddle this week, and I would only use him as a No. 3 receiver in most formats.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL SF -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 11.8 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 15 REYDS 99 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.3 It's been a frustrating start to the season for Kittle, who has yet to score a touchdown or top 50 receiving yards. He missed the first two games of the year with a groin injury, and he's not producing up to his usual standards. That should change this week against the Falcons. Atlanta is No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and a tight end has scored at least 10 PPR points in every game this season against the Falcons. This will be his breakout game in 2022. Taysom Hill TE NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 1 TAR 1 REYDS 2 TD 6 FPTS/G 15.2 It would be silly for the Saints to go away from Hill after what he just accomplished in Week 5 against Seattle. He had nine carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns, and he also threw a touchdown pass. He's clearly not going to be that successful again, but he does have a touchdown in three of four appearances this season. With the potential of 10 total touches, especially rushing chances near the goal line, Hill is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR. David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE CLE -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 29 REYDS 289 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.4 Njoku continues to produce with Jacoby Brissett, and Njoku is worth starting in all leagues in Week 6 against the Patriots. In his past three games, Njoku has at least six targets, five catches and 73 receiving yards. He only has one touchdown over that span, but he has two outings with at least 14 PPR points. The Patriots have allowed five touchdowns to tight ends this season, and Njoku should continue to produce if he's getting heavily targeted, even with Brissett on the other end of those throws.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Hayden Hurst TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO CIN -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 28 REYDS 157 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 The status for Tee Higgins (ankle) will likely determine just how good Hurst can be this week, but he's done a nice job the past two games with at least 11 PPR points in each outing against the Dolphins and Ravens. In Week 5 at Baltimore with Higgins limited, Hurst had six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He already has three games this season with at least five catches, so he can be a low-end starter in PPR even if Higgins plays against the Saints. Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 26 REYDS 168 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.6 Engram did a nice job against the Colts in Week 2 with seven catches for 46 yards on eight targets, and we'll take 11 PPR points from him again in the rematch. He's also coming off a solid game in Week 5 against Houston with six catches for 69 yards on 10 targets. Engram hasn't been consistent this season and is still looking for his first touchdown. But there's a good opportunity to use him as a streamer this week in the rematch with the Colts. Will Dissly TE SEA Seattle • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 6.2 TE RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 15 REYDS 137 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.1 Let's hope Dissly scores his fourth touchdown of the season against the Cardinals in Week 6, and Arizona has been a favorable matchup for opposing tight ends this year. The Cardinals are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and four tight ends have scored at least 10 PPR points against Arizona. Dissly has three touchdowns on the season, and he will hopefully find the end zone this week in a favorable matchup. He's worth using as a streamer in deeper formats.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -7.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 6.8 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 30 REYDS 192 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 Conklin seems to miss Joe Flacco under center from a production standpoint. In three games with Flacco, Conklin scored at least 10 PPR points in each outing. He had at least seven targets in each game, and he had two contests with at least six catches. But in the past two games with Zach Wilson, Conklin has combined for three catches for 52 yards on six targets, and he had no receptions in Week 5 against Miami. Now, part of the reason for Conklin's struggles has been the Jets have been great running the ball. Whatever the cause, you can't trust Conklin as a must-start tight end in Week 6 at Green Bay. And the Packers have yet to allow a tight end to score this year. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ GB -7.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 20 REYDS 129 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 The Jets have done a nice job against tight ends so far this season, allowing no touchdowns to the position. And they have faced some good ones in Mark Andrews, David Njoku, Hayden Hurst, Pat Freiermuth and Mike Gesicki, with only Freiermuth scoring more than 10 PPR points. Tonyan has one touchdown this year and no games with more than 37 receiving yards. Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 4.9 TE RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 12 REYDS 101 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 Gesicki still has one game with more than four PPR points and three games this season with just one catch. He has yet to top four targets in a game either, and it will be tough to start trusting him now with Skylar Thompson expected to start against the Vikings. Even in deeper leagues, Gesicki has minimal Fantasy value in Week 6 and likely the rest of the year.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 22 REYDS 150 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.3 Pitts practiced on a limited basis Wednesday after sitting out Week 5 at Tampa Bay with an injured hamstring, so he seems on track to return. But even if he's active you might want to consider benching him if possible. From a production standpoint, he has one game this season with more than three PPR points, and he's still searching for his first touchdown. Now, he might be playing at less than 100 percent in Week 6 against San Francisco, and the 49ers are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. No tight end has scored against San Francisco, and Pitts could once again be shutout of the end zone.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Colts (vs. JAC)

The Colts defense had a rough start to the season, allowing 17 or more points in their first four games. In that same time span, the Colts defense only forced three turnovers and had seven sacks combined. With that being said, they had a nice bounce back game vs. the Broncos in Week 5 with two interceptions and four sacks, while only allowing nine points. The Jaguars offense has only scored more than 24 points once this season, and Jacksonville scored 27 points in the past two games combined. Trevor Lawrence also has seven turnovers and only two touchdowns in that stretch. This should be another solid performance from the Colts DST, especially after getting embarrassed in Week 2 at Jacksonville.

Sleepers

Patriots (at CLE)

Vikings (at MIA)

Chargers (vs. DEN)

DST to Sit

Bills (at KC)

The Bills DST has been elite this season, and it's tough to sit this unit. But this is a good week to avoid the Bills DST at the Chiefs. While Buffalo's defense hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game, the Bills haven't faced Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are scoring 32 points per game, first in the NFL. Mahomes has 15 touchdowns and only two turnovers so far this year. This game will be all about the offenses, and you should fade the Bills DST if you can this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Graham Gano K NYG N.Y. Giants • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS K 15th PROJ PTS 7.1 K RNK 9th Gano made both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra point attempts in Week 5 against the Packers in London. He's now 11-for-13 on field goal attempts this season and perfect on eight PAT attempts. Gano has had at least three field goal attempts in three of the Giants last four games. The Giants offense is moving the ball as well as they have in a long time. Expect that to continue on Sunday against the Ravens, and Gano should have a good chance to keep contributing for Fantasy managers.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Greg Joseph K MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIN -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS K 10th PROJ PTS 6.5 K RNK 6th Mason Crosby K GB Green Bay • #2

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ GB -7.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS K 16th PROJ PTS 7.9 K RNK 12th Wil Lutz K NO New Orleans • #3

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS K 31st PROJ PTS 7.9 K RNK 4th