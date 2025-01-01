Corley (elbow) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Corley sustained an elbow injury in the Jets' Week 17 loss to the Bills, but Wednesday's full practice session suggests he's already moved past the issue. The 2024 third-round pick from Western Kentucky has appeared in just nine games this season, recording five touches for 82 yards over 80 offensive snaps. He's expected to serve as a depth piece in the Jets' wide receiver room for the Week 18 matchup against the Dolphins.