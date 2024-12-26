The Eagles signed Nichols to the practice squad Thursday.

Nichols spent most of the 2023 regular season on the Eagles' practice squad after being let go with an injury settlement by the Packers in September of 2023. He failed to make Philadelphia's 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he will join the Eagles' practice squad after spending most of the 2024 campaign without a team. Shipley could be elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys if third-string running back Will Shipley (concussion) is not cleared to play.