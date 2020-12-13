Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Carolina • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Thigh The Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (thigh) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing the last two practices of the week. As per early Sunday morning reports, McCaffrey is unsurprisingly not expected to play, although he still hopes to return before the end of the regular season. The star running back's injury-marred campaign has been a nightmare for Fantasy managers who invested elite draft capital in him, as McCaffrey appears headed for what would be his 10th absence of the campaign. If that indeed comes to pass, Mike Davis would be set for another turn as Carolina's primary running back, although he'd be facing a Denver defense that's allowed 4.4 yards per carry to running backs, but that's ranked in the top half of the league in receptions (56) and receiving yards (364) surrendered to the position.

Josh Jacobs RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Ankle The Raiders' Josh Jacobs (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per Saturday night reports, Jacobs is expected to play following a one-game absence in a Week 13 win over the Jets. Veteran Devontae Booker, who carried 16 times for 50 yards and caught one pass over 33 snaps versus New York in Jacobs' stead, would revert to a complementary role if Jacobs were to indeed return and resume his usual bell cow role.

Kenyan Drake RB ARI Arizona • #41

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Hip The Cardinals' Kenyan Drake (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday morning reports, Drake is expected to play and fill his usual early-down role against New York, with Chase Edmonds mixing in for occasional carries and on third downs, as customary.

Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Calf The Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per late Saturday night reports, Elliott is expected to play after suffering the bruise in Tuesday night's loss to the Ravens. If Elliott is able to suit up without limitations, he'll be locked into one of the best matchups in the league for running backs, considering Cincinnati has allowed 18.3 Fantasy points per game to running backs, along with the third-highest yards per carry (4.98) to the position.

Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Reserve/COVID-19 The Dolphins placed Myles Gaskin on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, sidelining him for Sunday's Week 14 clash against the Chiefs at minimum. Gaskin had just returned from an IR stint due to a knee injury in Week 13 against the Bengals, but his absence Sunday will thrust DeAndre Washington into a de facto lead back role against his former Chiefs teammates with Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and Matt Breida (reserve/COVID-19) also sidelined for the contest. Patrick Laird, the versatile Lynn Bowden and Elijah McGuire could also have roles to varying degree.

David Johnson RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Reserve/COVID-19 The Texan placed David Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, sidelining him for Sunday's game against the Bears at minimum. Johnson had just returned from an IR stint due to a concussion in Week 13 against the Colts, but with the veteran unavailable versus Chicago, Duke Johnson will revert to the lead-back role he filled for three-plus games in his teammate's prior absence. That expanded opportunity didn't yield production, however, as Duke Johnson averaged a modest 9.1 Fantasy points over that span in standard scoring formats.

James Conner RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Reserve/COVID-19 The Steelers removed James Conner on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, leaving him poised to return from a two-game absence Sunday night versus the Bills. Conner's touches have been relatively managed throughout the campaign – he'd logged just 13 carries apiece in his last two starts before being sidelined – but he'll return to a favorable matchup against a Buffalo defense that's allowed 18.3 Fantasy points per game to running backs, along with 4.5 yards per carry to the position. With Conner presumably stepping into his usual lead back duties, Benny Snell should return to a complementary role after logging a combined 24 carries over the last two games in his teammate's stead.

Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Toe Washington's Antonio Gibson (toe) will not play in Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. Gibson exited the Week 13 win over the previously undefeated Steelers in the first quarter with the injury, and in his absence versus San Francisco, Peyton Barber is expected to handle a notable amount of early-down work, while J.D. McKissic continues in his usual change-of-pace/pass-catching role.

D'Andre Swift RB DET Detroit • #32

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injuries Illness The Lions' D'Andre Swift (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers but managed to work back to a full practice by Friday. As per late Saturday night reports, Swift is expected to play. The rookie has missed the last three games while first going through the concussion protocol and then dealing with his non-COVID-related malady. If he does return Sunday, both Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson should see a reduction in their respective workloads, while Swift takes aim at a Green Bay defense giving up the third-most Fantasy points per game (22.33) to running backs in standard scoring formats.

Frank Gore RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #21

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Injury Concussion The Jets' Frank Gore (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks but worked back to a full practice Friday. Gore exited the Week 13 loss to the Raiders in the first quarter with the head injury and subsequently entered concussion protocol. If he isn't cleared to play versus Seattle, Ty Johnson, who rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown in Gore's stead against Las Vegas, and Josh Adams, who contributed 74 yards of his own, would be set to man the backfield Sunday.

DeAndre Washington RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Dolphins' DeAndre Washington (hamstring) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game versus the Chiefs after managing to work back to a full practice Friday. The fifth-year back finds himself poised for a potential de facto lead-back role against the squad he started the season with, as Myles Gaskin was placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list Saturday, Matt Breida remains on it and Salvon Ahmed will miss another game due to a shoulder injury. Whether Washington actually sees a workload akin to that of a true No. 1 back very much remains to be seen, however, as he's filled a complementary role throughout his career and Miami also is expected to have all of Patrick Laird, Lynn Bowden and potentially Elijah McGuire active as well against Kansas City.

Matt Breida RB MIA Miami • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Reserve/COVID-19 The Dolphins placed Matt Breida remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list heading into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, sidelining him for a second straight game. With backfield mates Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and Myles Gaskin (reserve/COVID-19) also missing the contest, DeAndre Washington, Patrick Laird and Lynn Bowden line up as the top three running back options for coach Brian Flores on Sunday.

Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Knee The Chargers removed Justin Jackson (knee) on Saturday, leaving him poised to potentially garner active status for Sunday's game against the Falcons. However, with Austin Ekeler having come off his own IR stint and Kalen Ballage also having impressed enough in the latter's absence to nail down a complementary role alongside him, Jackson appears destined for No. 3 running back duties at best as he reintegrates into a now healthy backfield.

Travis Homer RB SEA Seattle • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Wrist/thumb/knee The Seahawks' Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. If Homer misses the game as expected, DeeJay Dallas would serve as the No. 3 running back at minimum versus New York.

