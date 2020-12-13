We have what could be considered a normally sized late-season injury report for this stage of the season as the fantasy playoffs begin in many leagues, with running backs and receivers setting the pace in terms of position groups with the most concerns. There are a few notable names set to miss with their bumps and bruises and one notable Saturday COVID-19 list addition as well, while several other players are shedding that designation and returning to action. With plenty of news as early inactives approach, so let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning:
Week 14 Injuries
Injury Report Update
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
The Lions' Matthew Stafford (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Packers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Stafford originally suffered his injury on Thanksgiving against the Texans and played through it in a Week 13 win over the Bears, completing 27 of 42 passes for a season-high 402 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. As per late Saturday reports, the veteran signal-caller is expected to suit up against a Green Bay squad he threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns against in a 42-21 loss back in Week 2.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Giants' Daniel Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but managed to work back to a full practice Friday after opening the week with a pair of limited sessions. The second-year signal-caller was encouragingly able to practice every day this past week, finishing off with a full session Friday during which he took the initial snap with the first-team offense after putting in a pair of limited practices Wednesday and Thursday. As per late Saturday reports, Jones is expected to start versus an Arizona defense tied with the Texans for the 11th-most Fantasy points per game (21.17) allowed to quarterbacks in standard formats, while also yielding the fourth-most rushing yards (316) to the position.
CIN Cincinnati • #8
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Bengals' Brandon Allen does not carry an official injury designation heading into Sunday's Week 14 interconference battle versus the Cowboys after a Week 13 loss to the Dolphins with a chest injury. The 28-year-old has completed just 58.3 percent of his 48 attempts for 289 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a game-plus as the starting quarterback for Cincinnati since Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 11 against Washington and will look to exploit a Dallas defense that's allowed the sixth-most Fantasy points per game (23.00) to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats.
CAR Carolina • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (thigh) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing the last two practices of the week. As per early Sunday morning reports, McCaffrey is unsurprisingly not expected to play, although he still hopes to return before the end of the regular season. The star running back's injury-marred campaign has been a nightmare for Fantasy managers who invested elite draft capital in him, as McCaffrey appears headed for what would be his 10th absence of the campaign. If that indeed comes to pass, Mike Davis would be set for another turn as Carolina's primary running back, although he'd be facing a Denver defense that's allowed 4.4 yards per carry to running backs, but that's ranked in the top half of the league in receptions (56) and receiving yards (364) surrendered to the position.
Josh Jacobs RB
LV Las Vegas • #28
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Raiders' Josh Jacobs (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per Saturday night reports, Jacobs is expected to play following a one-game absence in a Week 13 win over the Jets. Veteran Devontae Booker, who carried 16 times for 50 yards and caught one pass over 33 snaps versus New York in Jacobs' stead, would revert to a complementary role if Jacobs were to indeed return and resume his usual bell cow role.
Kenyan Drake RB
ARI Arizona • #41
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Cardinals' Kenyan Drake (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday morning reports, Drake is expected to play and fill his usual early-down role against New York, with Chase Edmonds mixing in for occasional carries and on third downs, as customary.
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per late Saturday night reports, Elliott is expected to play after suffering the bruise in Tuesday night's loss to the Ravens. If Elliott is able to suit up without limitations, he'll be locked into one of the best matchups in the league for running backs, considering Cincinnati has allowed 18.3 Fantasy points per game to running backs, along with the third-highest yards per carry (4.98) to the position.
Myles Gaskin RB
MIA Miami • #37
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Dolphins placed Myles Gaskin on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, sidelining him for Sunday's Week 14 clash against the Chiefs at minimum. Gaskin had just returned from an IR stint due to a knee injury in Week 13 against the Bengals, but his absence Sunday will thrust DeAndre Washington into a de facto lead back role against his former Chiefs teammates with Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and Matt Breida (reserve/COVID-19) also sidelined for the contest. Patrick Laird, the versatile Lynn Bowden and Elijah McGuire could also have roles to varying degree.
HOU Houston • #31
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Texan placed David Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, sidelining him for Sunday's game against the Bears at minimum. Johnson had just returned from an IR stint due to a concussion in Week 13 against the Colts, but with the veteran unavailable versus Chicago, Duke Johnson will revert to the lead-back role he filled for three-plus games in his teammate's prior absence. That expanded opportunity didn't yield production, however, as Duke Johnson averaged a modest 9.1 Fantasy points over that span in standard scoring formats.
James Conner RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Steelers removed James Conner on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, leaving him poised to return from a two-game absence Sunday night versus the Bills. Conner's touches have been relatively managed throughout the campaign – he'd logged just 13 carries apiece in his last two starts before being sidelined – but he'll return to a favorable matchup against a Buffalo defense that's allowed 18.3 Fantasy points per game to running backs, along with 4.5 yards per carry to the position. With Conner presumably stepping into his usual lead back duties, Benny Snell should return to a complementary role after logging a combined 24 carries over the last two games in his teammate's stead.
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Washington's Antonio Gibson (toe) will not play in Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. Gibson exited the Week 13 win over the previously undefeated Steelers in the first quarter with the injury, and in his absence versus San Francisco, Peyton Barber is expected to handle a notable amount of early-down work, while J.D. McKissic continues in his usual change-of-pace/pass-catching role.
DET Detroit • #32
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Lions' D'Andre Swift (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers but managed to work back to a full practice by Friday. As per late Saturday night reports, Swift is expected to play. The rookie has missed the last three games while first going through the concussion protocol and then dealing with his non-COVID-related malady. If he does return Sunday, both Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson should see a reduction in their respective workloads, while Swift takes aim at a Green Bay defense giving up the third-most Fantasy points per game (22.33) to running backs in standard scoring formats.
Frank Gore RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #21
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
The Jets' Frank Gore (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks but worked back to a full practice Friday. Gore exited the Week 13 loss to the Raiders in the first quarter with the head injury and subsequently entered concussion protocol. If he isn't cleared to play versus Seattle, Ty Johnson, who rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown in Gore's stead against Las Vegas, and Josh Adams, who contributed 74 yards of his own, would be set to man the backfield Sunday.
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Dolphins' DeAndre Washington (hamstring) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game versus the Chiefs after managing to work back to a full practice Friday. The fifth-year back finds himself poised for a potential de facto lead-back role against the squad he started the season with, as Myles Gaskin was placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list Saturday, Matt Breida remains on it and Salvon Ahmed will miss another game due to a shoulder injury. Whether Washington actually sees a workload akin to that of a true No. 1 back very much remains to be seen, however, as he's filled a complementary role throughout his career and Miami also is expected to have all of Patrick Laird, Lynn Bowden and potentially Elijah McGuire active as well against Kansas City.
Matt Breida RB
MIA Miami • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Dolphins placed Matt Breida remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list heading into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, sidelining him for a second straight game. With backfield mates Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and Myles Gaskin (reserve/COVID-19) also missing the contest, DeAndre Washington, Patrick Laird and Lynn Bowden line up as the top three running back options for coach Brian Flores on Sunday.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Chargers removed Justin Jackson (knee) on Saturday, leaving him poised to potentially garner active status for Sunday's game against the Falcons. However, with Austin Ekeler having come off his own IR stint and Kalen Ballage also having impressed enough in the latter's absence to nail down a complementary role alongside him, Jackson appears destined for No. 3 running back duties at best as he reintegrates into a now healthy backfield.
The Seahawks' Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. If Homer misses the game as expected, DeeJay Dallas would serve as the No. 3 running back at minimum versus New York.
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Vikings' Alexander Mattison (appendix) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. Mattison's absence versus Jacksonville will afford Mike Boone and possibly veteran Ameer Abdullah into backup roles behind workhorse Dalvin Cook.
ARI Arizona • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins (neck/back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after only turning in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday morning reports, the highly durable veteran is expected to suit up and face New York in a critical game for Arizona's postseason hopes. Were Hopkins to experience a pregame or in-game setback, the likes of Andy Isabella, the returning Larry Fitzgerald and potentially KeeSean Johnson would all see larger roles alongside No. 2 receiver Christian Kirk.
Julio Jones WR
ATL Atlanta • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Falcons' Julio Jones (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Chargers after missing practice all week. Jones managed to tough out 63 snaps in a Week 13 loss to the Saints while nursing the issue, but in his confirmed absence Sunday, the likes of Olamide Zaccheaus, Russell Gage and Christian Blake will be poised for additional opportunities behind Calvin Ridley against a Los Angeles defense that's allowed the seventh-fewest Fantasy points per game (20.50) to wide receivers.
Tee Higgins WR
CIN Cincinnati • #85
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Higgins is expected to play and once again catch passes from Brandon Allen, who'll start against Dallas after exiting the Week 13 loss to the Dolphins with a chest injury.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Panthers' D.J. Moore (ankle) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday following the team's bye week and will not play in Sunday's interconference clash against the Broncos. Moore will therefore miss his first game of the season and only the second of his nearly three-year career, opening up more opportunities for Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel, the latter who was also on the reserve/COVID-19 list to start the week before being removed and cleared to start versus Denver.
DET Detroit • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Lions' Kenny Golladay (hip) will remain out for Sunday's Week 14 divisional battle against the Packers after missing practice all week. The veteran will miss his fifth straight contests, and in his absence versus Green Bay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola will be primed to operate as the top two wideout targets, with veteran Mohamed Sanu and the speedy Quintez Cephus set to work behind them in complementary fashion.
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Texans' Brandin Cooks (foot/neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion throughout the week. As per one early Sunday morning report, Cooks is not expected to play versus Chicago despite having a brighter prognosis Saturday night, dealing a significant blow to a passing game that is already down Will Fuller due to a season-ending suspension. If Cooks indeed sits out, Keke Coutee, who's dealing with a knee issue but expected to play, will bump up to a de facto No. 1 role, while Chad Hansen, who came off the practice squad in Week 13 to post an impressive 5-101 line across 59 snaps and is on the active roster again Sunday, would fill a starting role as well. Steven Mitchell and Isaiah Coulter would round out the wideout corps in such a scenario, but given Deshaun Watson's typically heavy passing, Hansen would make for an intriguing emergency pickup for Cooks owners against a Bears secondary that had several late-game breakdowns in a Week 13 loss to the Lions.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Jets' Jamison Crowder (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after picking up the injury in Thursday's practice and missing Friday's session altogether. If Crowder is unable to suit up, it would leave an already pedestrian New York passing game even more weakened, considering rookie Denzel Mims will miss the contest after leaving the team this week to tend to a family matter.
GB Green Bay • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions but managed to work back to a full practice by Friday. Even if St. Brown suits up, he's slated to remain in a No. 4 receiver role behind the healthy top trio of Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marques Valdes-Scantling.
ARI Arizona • #11
Age: 37 • Experience: 17 yrs.
The Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, leaving him poised to return from a two-game absence in Sunday's conference battle against the Giants. Fitzgerald will slide back into his usual No. 3 role if he suits up, although a late-week beat writer report did indicate the veteran's snaps could be slightly reduced from their normal amount.
CLE Cleveland • #12
• Experience: 3 yrs.
The Browns' KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) will not play in Monday night's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. Hodge's absence should once again lead to a bigger role for rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones as the No. 3 wideout behind starters Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins, an opportunity the rookie parlayed into a 92-yard touchdown reception versus the Titans in Week 13 on what appeared to be a busted coverage
Dez Bryant WR
BAL Baltimore • #88
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Ravens' Dez Bryant remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Sunday morning ahead of Monday night's game against the Browns. Bryant was famously pulled from pregame warmups Tuesday night prior to an interconference clash against his old Cowboys squad due to what was believed to be a positive COVID-19 test result, causing him to miss that game. The former Pro Bowler has reportedly tested negative multiple times since, but it remains to be seen if he'll be activated to serve as a likely No. 4 receiver versus Cleveland behind Marquise Brown, Devin Duvernay and the just activated Willie Snead.
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Ravens' Mark Andrews was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, leaving him poised to return without restrictions against the Browns in a Monday night divisional battle. Andrews has missed the last two games, but he'll return to a highly favorable matchup versus a Cleveland defense that's given up a robust 69-689-9 line to tight ends this season, and that's tied with the Falcons for fourth-most Fantasy points per game (9.50) surrendered to the position.
Jonnu Smith TE
TEN Tennessee • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Titans' Jonnu Smith (knee) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 14 game against the Jaguars and finished the week with two full practices. Smith missed the Week 13 loss to the Browns with the knee issue, but he could be poised for success in his return against a Jacksonville defense he touched up for four receptions, 84 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 2 win.
Irv Smith TE
MIN Minnesota • #84
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Vikings' Irv Smith (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. As per late Saturday night reports, Smith is expected to play, although he could have some limitations. The second-year pro has missed three of the past four games while also having battled a groin issue during that span, and his presence Sunday would be especially valued considering position mate Kyle Rudolph isn't expected to play due to a foot injury. If both Smith and Rudolph were forced to sit out, third-year pro Tyler Conklin would handle tight end duties for Minnesota versus Tampa Bay.
Tyler Eifert TE
JAC Jacksonville • #88
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Jaguars' Tyler Eifert (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans but finished the week with a pair of limited practices after missing Wednesday's session entirely. The frequently health-challenged veteran has managed to suit up for 11 of Jacksonville's 12 games this season, but if he were to sit out Sunday, James O'Shaughnessy, who's logged 10 targets over the last two games with Week 14 starter Mike Glennon under center, would serve as the No. 1 tight end versus Tennessee.
CLE Cleveland • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Browns' Austin Hooper (neck) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens after missing the last two practices of the week. Hooper's availability may come down to a game-time decision, and with the Browns part of the last game of the week, Fantasy managers with the veteran tight end on their rosters may be best served pivoting to another option as a precaution. If Hooper were to ultimately sit out, rookie third-round pick Harrison Bryant, who'd flashed with a 4-56-2 line versus the Bengals in Week 7, would likely share snaps with David Njoku against a Baltimore defense that's allowed a 62-611-5l line to the position this season.
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Packers' Jace Sternberger (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice all week. The second-year pro's absence could lead to an extra target or two for primary tight end Robert Tonyan and will also bump veteran Marcedes Lewis up a notch to No. 2 on the depth chart.
Ian Thomas TE
CAR Carolina • #80
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Panthers' Ian Thomas is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos but finished the week with a full Friday practice. Although he's officially Carolina's top tight end, Thomas has drawn just 20 targets all season. If he were forced to sit out, veteran Chris Manhertz would step into the top role at the position versus Denver.
ARI Arizona • #5
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez (back) is out for Sunday's game versus the Giants after apparently sustaining the injury sometime in either Thursday's or Friday's practice. Veteran Mike Nugent, who last kicked in four games with the Patriots last season and went 5-for-8 on field-goal attempts while drilling 15 of 16 extra-point tries, will be promoted from the practice squad to serve as Arizona's placekicker against New York.
PIT Pittsburgh • #9
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Steelers' Chris Boswell (hip) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Bills after putting in full practices Thursday and Friday. The veteran will therefore return to his starting placekicker duties after a one-game absence, relegating Matthew Wright, who made his only field goal attempt and both extra-point tries during a Week 13 loss to Washington, back to the practice squad.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Buccaneers' Jamel Dean (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Vikings after managing just a limited Friday practice this past week.
- The Panthers' Rasul Douglas (personal) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos but managed to work back to a full practice Friday.
- The Broncos' A.J. Bouye was handed a six-game suspension by the NFL on Wednesday for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, sidelining him for the remainder of the season.
- The Steelers' Joe Haden (concussion) is out for Sunday night's showdown against the Bills after missing practice all week.
- The Saints' Janoris Jenkins (knee) is off the injury report after missing a Week 13 win over the Falcons and will play in Sunday's game against the Eagles.
- The Steelers' Steven Nelson (knee) is off the injury report after missing a Week 13 loss to Washington and will play in Sunday night's game versus the Bills.
- The Lions' Jeff Okudah (groin) is out for Sunday's game versus the Packers after missing practice all week, and the rookie is expected to undergo season-ending surgery in the near future.
- The Bears' Buster Skrine (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week.
- The Jaguars' Sidney Jones (Achilles) is out for Sunday's game versus the Titans after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Browns' Denzel Ward (calf) is out for Monday night's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Browns but finished the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The 49ers' Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus Washington after missing practice all week.
Safeties
- The Titans' Kenny Vaccaro (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars after being added to the injury report Saturday.
- The Raiders' Johnathan Abram (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Colts after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing practice Friday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Mathieu is expected to play.
- The Panthers' Tre Boston (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice Friday.
- The Packers' Darnell Savage (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing Friday's practice.
- The Cowboys' Donovan Wilson (groin) will not play in Sunday's interconference class versus the Bengals after missing practice all week.
Defensive Linemen
- The Seahawks' Carlos Dunlap (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jets after missing practice all week.
- The Ravens' Calais Campbell (calf) is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Browns after missing practice all week, the last two sessions of the week due to his calf issue.
- The Lions' Everson Griffen was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, sidelining him for Sunday's game against the Packers at minimum.
- The Colts' Tyquan Lewis (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Raiders but worked back to a full practice Friday after starting the week with an absence Wednesday and limited session Thursday.
Linebackers
- The Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week.
- The Eagles' T.J. Edwards (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game against the Saints after missing practice all week.
- The Jets' Jordan Jenkins (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks after missing practice all week.
- The Vikings' Eric Kendricks (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week.
- The Bears' Khalil Mack (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans but finished the week with a limited practice after missing the first two sessions. As per early Sunday morning reports, Mack is expected to suit up.
- The Giants' Blake Martinez (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after sandwiching two missed practices around a limited Thursday session.
- The Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants but finished the week with a limited practice after missing Thursday's session.
- The Colts' Bobby Okereke (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Chargers' Denzel Perryman (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Falcons but finished the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Steelers' Robert Spillane (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next three games at minimum.
- The Dolphins' Kyle Van Noy (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs but finished the week with a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week.
- The Dolphins' Elandon Roberts (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs but finished the week with a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week.
- The Chiefs' Damien Wilson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins after missing practice all week.
- The Chargers' Kyzir White was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, and he's expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Falcons a three game absence.
- The Ravens activated Matt Judon from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, and he's expected to play in Monday night's game versus the Browns.