The Panthers signed Mitchell to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Mitchell spent the entire 2024 regular season on the Lions' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He was elevated for Week 11 against the Jaguars and played 24 offensive snaps but did not show up in the box score otherwise. Mitchell will be a part of the Panthers' 90-man roster when the new league year starts March 12 and will participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp ahead of the 2025 campaign.