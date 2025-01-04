Polk (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Chris Mason of The Springfield Republican reports.

Polk had already been ruled out Friday, so the transaction is just meant to help the team sign a player to the active roster for the final game of the season. The 2024 second-round pick was a dramatic disappointment given the wide receivers taken after the rookie as Polk finished with just 12 receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns despite playing 15 games and 412 offensive snaps during those contests. The Patriots are expected to aggressively add to their wide receiver room, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Polk way down the pass-catching hierarchy entering the 2025 campaign.