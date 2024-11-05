Jones finished Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Bengals with four solo tackles, two pass breakups and an interception that he returned 29 yards for a touchdown.

Jones logged his first interception of the regular season Sunday. He perfectly read a screen pass from Joe Burrow intended for Ja'Marr Chase early in the fourth quarter, which Jones returned for a 29-yard pick-six. Through the first nine games of the 2024 regular season, Jones has logged 34 tackles (26 solo), eight pass total breakups and Sunday's interception.