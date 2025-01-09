Jones finished the 2024 season with 69 total tackles (52 solo) and 16 passes defensed, including three interceptions, over 17 games.

Jones stepped into a starting role with the Raiders in 2024, securing a career-high 69 takedowns, while his 16 passes defensed and three interceptions marked the highest totals of his three-year NFL career as well. The cornerback was also able to return one of his interceptions for a touchdown in Week 9 versus the Bengals, notching the fourth score of his career. Jones still has one more year on his contract with Las Vegas and he'll look to take another step up in 2025.