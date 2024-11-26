Head coach Sean McVay said that Rams are still gathering more information following Robinson's arrest Monday, and a decision hasn't been made regarding whether the receiver will play Sunday in New Orleans, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Robinson was arrested Monday at approximately 5:13 a.m. in Woodland Hills, Calif. on suspicion of driving under the influence after he was stopped when he was observed driving on a highway at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. McVay said Tuesday that he has spoken to Robinson following his arrest, but the Rams aren't yet willing to commit to the veteran wideout being available for Week 13. The 30-year-old has suited up in each of the Rams' 11 games thus far, recording 26 catches for 384 yards and six touchdowns on 50 targets. His potential absence this Sunday would free up more opportunities for Tyler Johnson and Tutu Atwell behind top receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.