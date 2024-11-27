Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Robinson won't be suspended for Sunday's game at New Orleans after getting arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Robinson may eventually be suspended by the league but should be in his usual role for now, playing a lot of snaps in an offense where Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp dominate targets. Robinson had just five catches for 57 yards and a TD on 12 targets across the past three games, after catching eight of 12 targets for 129 yards and four TDs between Weeks 8 and 9.