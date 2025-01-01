Hill (concussion/illness) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Hill hasn't practiced since suffering a concussion Week 16, but at this point his absence may be due to an illness more so than the head injury, considering Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Hill is trending in the right direction for Saturday's game against Cleveland. The running back has three more days to recover from his illness and clear concussion protocol before Baltimore's regular-season finale.