Bateman (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Monday's Week 12 contest against the Chargers, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Bateman popped up on the injury report as a DNP on Thursday due to a knee issue, but the injury was apparently minor, as the wideout was estimated as a full participant at Saturday's walkthrough. As such, Bateman will be able to suit up against Los Angeles on Monday Night Football. He's tallied 11 catches on 17 targets for 109 yards and a touchdown over his past three games while working as Baltimore's No. 2 receiver behind Zay Flowers.