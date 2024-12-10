The Browns signed Patterson to the practice squad on Tuesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

The addition of Patterson is a sign that Dustin Hopkins' job could be in jeopardy. Hopkins, who missed two field goals in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, has missed six of his last night FGA and made 16 of 25 this season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Hopkins will remain the club's kicker for now. Patterson spent time with Cleveland in 2023 when Hopkins sustained a hamstring injury late in the season. He kicked in one game in 2024 for the Jets and had short stints with Jacksonville, Washington and Atlanta.