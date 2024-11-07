McCoy (groin) was designated to return from injured reserve Thursday.

McCoy suffered a groin injury in Week 3 against the Eagles, and he was placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery. His 21-day practice opened Thursday, and he was listed as a limited practice participant in the injury report. McCoy figures to need more time to ramp up before returning to games, but it's unclear who will the the starting center for the Saints against the Falcons on Sunday. Lucas Patrick has missed both practices this week due to a calf injury, though Shane Lemieux (knee) is closer to returning from injured reserve than McCoy. If McCoy, Patrick nor Lemieux is able to play Sunday, Connor McGovern would figure to be the starting center.