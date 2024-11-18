Mims totaled two carries for three yards during Sunday's 35-14 victory over Cleveland.

The undrafted rookie was once again a non-factor in the rushing game, as Alvin Kamara led the way with 16 carries while do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill exploded for 138 rushing yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Mims has now logged five or fewer carries in each oo his last three appearances, and his usage hasn't increased despite the continued absence of No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams (groin). The Saints will have a bye Week 12 before returning to play the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 1, which could give time for Williams to get healthy before reprising his own minimal role behind Kamara and Hill.