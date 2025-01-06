Mims notched two carries for 12 yards and reeled in all three targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 27-19 loss against Tampa Bay.

Mims suited up for his 11th game this season after being ruled a healthy scratch ahead of last week's loss to the Raiders. The second-year running back served as RB3 behind veterans Jamaal Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who both logged eight carries while Alvin Kamara (groin) and Kendre Miller (concussion) were inactive. Mims never had much of a role other than seeing some sparse third-string reps throughout the year, totaling 20 carries for 70 yards and 12 catches (on 18 targets) for 71 yards. He also spent a few days on the Saints' practice squad in late October and early November. Should New Orleans re-sign him this offseason, Mims will likely compete for a spot on the fringe of the active roster heading into the 2025 campaign.