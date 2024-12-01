Hall (coach's decision), who was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, is inactive for Sunday's Week 13 game versus the Jets.

Hall hasn't yet suited up this season, and he'll remain out of action Sunday against New York with each of Seattle's top two quarterbacks -- Geno Smith and Sam Howell -- in good health. Per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Hall's elevation for Sunday's contest may simply be a case of the organization wanting to reward the QB for his time on the practice squad with a game check.