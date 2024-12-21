The Seahawks signed Hall to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday.

Hall was elevated as the from the practice squad to serve as the Seahawks' emergency third quarterback in each of the last two games. Starting quarterback Geno Smith is coming off a knee injury suffered during last week's loss to the Packers, so it appears that Seattle wants some extra depth for this Sunday's matchup against Minnesota. Smith doesn't have an injury heading into this contest, but Hall and Sam Howell will be on standby in case the starter has to come out any point versus the Vikings.