The Seahawks signed Person to a contract Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Person was waived by the Ravens with an undisclosed injury in March of 2023, and he returns to the NFL following standout campaign playing for the Birmingham Stallations of the UFL spring football league. The 24-year-old rushed for 295 yards and six touchdowns to go along with 150 receiving yards for the Stallions. Person will still likely need to carve out a role on a special teams in order to stick around with Seattle heading into the 2024 campaign.