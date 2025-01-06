Woods caught two of three targets for a team-high 39 yards in Sunday's 23-14 win over Tennessee in Week 18.

Woods received extra playing time as the Texans limited Nico Collins in the regular-season finale. Houston heads into the postseason with season-ending injuries to key contributors at wide receiver -- Stefon Diggs (knee) and Tank Dell (knee) -- and an uncertain status for John Metchie (concussion). Whether Metchie is available or not for next Saturday's home playoff game against the Chargers, Woods will be part of the top three wideouts. The 32-year-old Woods finished the regular season with career lows in receptions (20), targets (30), yards (203) and catches of more than 20 yards (one).