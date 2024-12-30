Pollard (ankle/illness) might play Sunday against Houston, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Pollard missed Sunday's loss to Jacksonville due to both an ankle injury and the flu. Tyjae Spears took over as the Titans' starting RB for the contest, but he suffered a concussion in the third quarter and is uncertain to be able to suit up in Week 18. Though Tennessee has long been eliminated from playoff contention, Pollard could return to action for the season finale. However, if both Pollard and Spears don't suit up, the Titans' backfield could be led by Julius Chestnut and Joshua Kelley.