Pollard (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Pollard didn't practice last week before approaching this past Sunday's loss to the Colts listed as questionable. The running back was able to suit up for the contest after all, en route to recording a 39 percent snap share and carrying eight times for 35 yards and catching two of his four targets for five yards. With no reported setbacks, it's plausible that Pollard's estimated non-participation Wednesday is indicative of the Titans managing his practice reps ahead of this weekend's game against the Jaguars.